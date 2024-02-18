Home

Shah Rukh Khan turned muse for his son Aryan Khan's streetwear brand D'Yavol. The Bollywood King Khan's shirtless photos from the photoshoot caught several eyes - See viral pics!

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Washboard Abs in Viral Photo For Son Aryan Khan's Brand, Internet MELTS, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan has invested heavily in his son, Aryan Khan’s streetwear brand D’Yavol. In a surprising turn of events, King Khan’s shirtless photos promoting his son’s brand caught attention on social media. SRKians couldn’t help but swoon over his shirtless pictures, so much so that they posted them online and filled social media with bold posts. In the picture, the actor showed off his long hair, giving fans a flashback to his appearance in the 2023 hit movie Pathaan. According to several fan accounts, the hoardings are on show at the Mumbai airport.

Many people have assumed from the photograph that it was taken during Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan‘ film shoot, where he flaunted his eight-pack abs while sporting long hair and a bearded appearance. Several users dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Wow, I am so happy Emperor all the Best you are best forever, I love you support you forever.” Another user wrote, “Even the ‘mind your step’ warning is so appropriate 😂🔥 (sic).” The third user said, “SIR SIR!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING LIKE THAT!! The fourth one commented, “Yessss we need that warning tho…

That poster will distract us from the ❌ collection (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan has volunteered to be a model for his son’s high-end company before. The celebrity has previously been seen wearing a variety of sweatshirts and jackets from Aaryan’s clothing business. The goods that the celebrity wore reportedly flew off the shelves and were ‘sold out’ within hours of introduction thanks to his endorsement.

Not only that but Aryan, who is directing his first web series, in addition to executing a special advertisement for his company with his father. Regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he was most recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki.’ The movie, which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, debuted on Netflix on February 14th, 2024—Valentine’s Day.

