King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud parents of son Aryan Khan who recently shared his ad shoot for a brand. It seems this is the first project that Aryan has worked on and both SRK and Gauri are extremely happy about it. Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement while sharing a throwback picture of him from Main Hoon Na, comparing his pose with that of his son Aryan Khan from the latter’s new ad shoot. Aryan was seen jumping over a table dressed in a cool athleisure look. Gauri Khan on her Twitter handle shared the pictures of Aryan and along with it wrote, “Onwards and upwards… my boy.”Also Read - Aryan Khan Drops Uber Cool Pictures on Instagram But Dad SRK Has an Important Question to Ask - Check Instagram Post!

Quoting his wife’s tweet, Shah Rukh shared his picture from an action sequence from ‘Main Hoon Na’, in which he was jumping over a barrier in a similar manner. He compared himself to Aryan by writing, “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy!” Also Read - Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot Special Sequence Together For Tiger 3 This Month- Deets Inside

SHAH RUKH KHAN – ARYAN KHAN’s SAME POSE



Earlier, Aryan had shared his pictures from the ad shoot on his Instagram handle. There too, SRK had showered love on his son by commenting, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!” Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva Fights Evil Forces in New Pre-Release Promo - Watch

Among others who commented on Aryan’s post was Suhana Khan, who shared star-eyed emojis admiring her brother. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Woah!,” along with heart emojis and Gauri praised her son by writing “My Boy…. love love love.”

Aryan, who does not post very often on his Instagram handle, has recently become a little more active on the platform. Last month, he shared pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan.