Mumbai: Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had a great Sunday evening with a few of their industry friends such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Adar Poonawala, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. It's a rare moment we witnessed on social media as SRK is hardly seen in star-studded get-togethers.

The glamorous celebrities of Bollywood made their way or a house party on Sunday in Mumbai. All of them shared the same group photo where they posed with wide smiles. All of them looked extremely stylish sitting on a couch under the dim lights. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Manish, Karan, Malaika stood at the back of the couch to pose. The special photo has been circulated all over the internet and created a different vibe. Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and gave a glimpse of the party in their Instagram stories.

Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable picture from their party and added a note, 'A perfect Sunday evening 💙✨ #loveandlaughter'.

Take a look at the happy group photo from a recent Bollywood house party:

The Kapoor sisters are usually seen having a great time with the Arora sisters, this time it was special as we saw SRK and Gauri too in their gang. Shah Rukh Khan has been busy filming his next, Pathan, whereas Gauri Khan was last in Europe spending some quality time with their daughter, Suhana Khan.

