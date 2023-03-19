Home

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s Warm Hugs to Bride Alanna Panday Makes Internet Emotional – Watch Viral Video

Alanna Panday tied the wedding knot with her longtime beau Ivor on March 16th in Mumbai. The wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family including Ananya Panday, and the entire clan. They were also joined by Shah Rukh Khan and his ladylove Gauri Khan. Several videos of the duo are making the rounds on social media and the internet is in aww. In one of the videos, SRK shared an aww-dorable moment with the bride and the groom. Shah Rukh Khan gave the warmest hug to Alanna and after she said, “Thank you for coming”. SRK then kissed her on the forehead before hugging Ivor, who was standing behind his bride, Alanna. Shah Rukh Khan, who blessed the couple, also patted Ivor in an affectionate manner. The video also showed Gauri and Alanna hugging each other warmly. The caption on the video reads, “King Khan wishing the newly wed Alanna Panday and Ivor and dancing with Gauri Khan✨.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN HUGS ALANNA PANDAY AND IVOR IN VIRAL VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan’s video of hugging and blessing the couple went viral in no time. Several users dropped heart and crying emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Ek jhalak hi kaafi hai mere liye to is insan ki❤️🔥Kitna jyada effect krta hai mujhe srk se related hr ek baat hr ek video., ye baat Mai kabhi kisi ko shabdo mei bayan bhi nai kr payungi.” Another user wrote, “This hug has my heart.” The third one said, “Alaana whispering in srk’s ear thank you for coming 😩.”

For the unversed, Alanna Panday, model, and social media influencer, is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. She married her long-time boyfriend Ivor, a US-based photographer and videographer in a dreamy wedding. The wedding was attended by famous personalities like Sonakshi Sinha, Shanaya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan, Shibani Dandekar, and VJ Anusha Dandekar.

