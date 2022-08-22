Chennai: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have worked together in numerous films like Chennai Express, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and others. The duo make for an amazing on-screen couple and are all set to share screen space again with Pathaan. SRK and Deepika, as well as director Atlee, were recently spotted together in Chennai. Several photos and videos have appeared online, sparking rumours that Deepika may make a brief cameo in Shah Rukh and Atlee’s next movie Jawan.Also Read - Mommy-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable While Posing In A Cute Blue Dress Outside Karan Johar's Office- See Pics & Video

In the videos that are now going viral on the internet, Deepika was spotted talking to SRK while the director was seen strolling. King Khan wore a white T-shirt, blazer, jeans and a hat. Deepika chose a denim shirt, a pair of jeans to match, and sneakers., while Atlee opted for all black.

SRK, Deepika's fans cannot keep calm as the duo was spotted leaving for Chennai. They dropped fire and heart emojis on the viral videos and pictures. One of the users said, "Jawan loading.." Another user said, "Royalty together." Their fans

Jawan will mark the first-ever collaboration between Atlee and Shah Rukh, The film which also stars Nayanthara will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. The film will be released in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

