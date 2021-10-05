Since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been sent to NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody till October 7. King Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shares her thoughts on the same and support SRK and Aryan. She thinks they are being targeted. In a recent interview, Suchitra tells India Today there was a ‘lapse of security’ on the cruise. “A family member of mine owns a cruise, so I’ve been on several cruises. I know that there are several rounds of security checks, metal detectors that one has to go through, their luggage is also checked. So, I don’t understand how this breach of security even happened. Which is why I feel it’s some kind of targeting, there’s malice. It can’t be just this bunch of 8 kids”.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Sent To NCB Custody Till October 7 In Drugs Probe Case

Suchitra on Bollywood supporting Aryan Khan. She continues, "There's a sense of toxic positivity in Bollywood, where they want to associate with only the good and happy stuff, and stay away from the rest. I cannot stay quiet, if something bothers me, I will speak up. It takes a lot of guts to take a stand."

For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021



Aryan Khan was detained after a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship. On Sunday, he was arrested. A few Bollywood celebrities have come forward on social media in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan. Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta expressed their support on Twitter, Whereas, Salman Khan, Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan were seen visiting Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's home.