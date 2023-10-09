Home

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Y+ Security – What Does That Mean And is he Paying For it?

Maharashtra government on Sunday provided the Y+ security to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Here's what that means and if the actor is paying for the service himself?

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been granted the Y+ security cover by Mumbai Police after he wrote to the Maharashtra government seeking protection against the threats. The Bollywood superstar mentioned in his request that he is receiving death threats after delivering back-to-back blockbusters at the Box Office – Pathaan and Jawan this year. On Sunday evening, it was reported that SRK will be provided the Y+ security cover by the government. But, what does that mean and who pays for it?

What is Y+ security?

Y+ security cover is the fourth elite force granted by the government, given to prominent figures seeking special protection in the country. It is above the Y category and X category security cover but below Z, Z+ and SPG forces. After being provided with the Y+ security, SRK will be accompanied by six armed commandos 24×7. He will be given a total of 11 security personnel out of which four will be from Mumbai Police, six ommandos and a traffic clearance vehicle. The four policemen will remain at his bungalow Mannat while the six commandos will be travelling with him all the time.

Who pays for the security?

As opposed to the common belief, the government doesn’t pay for these special security covers. The government only authorise security considering factors like who is requesting it, what are the reasons mentioned for it, and if there is an actual threat to life involved. Accordingly, the citizen requesting the security has to pay a fee or deposit a security amount for the protection.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier had two security personnel following him everywhere. It should be noted that the actor is known to have been in a tussle with the underworld after refusing to follow their commands. He is popular for standing up to these threats. In fact, in a tweet made by director Sanjay Gupta in light of Jawan’s success, it was mentioned how SRK always gave it back to the underworld.

“Back in the 90s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (shoot me if you want to, but I won’t work for you, I am a Pathan),’ he said. He’s the same today (sic),” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to wrap up the year on a more successful note with the release of Dunki. The film is hitting the screens as the big Christmas release and is expected to match the Box Office dynamics of Jawan and Pathaan.

