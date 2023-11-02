Home

Shah Rukh Khan has turned 58 today, November 2 and he greeted the fans gathered outside his house Mannat in Mumbai at 12 am. The superstar made his signature pose and thanked them for loving him so much.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans from the balcony of Mannat at midnight as the fans gathered outside his house to wish him on his 58th birthday. Dressed casually in a black t-shirt and a pair of denim, SRK wore a matching cap. He stood tall on his balcony and opened his arms to greet the fans who lovingly sang happy birthday to him. The superstar got emotional, bowed down to them, folded his hands and expressed his gratitude from the heart. He waved at the crazy crowd and asked them to stay calm. Shah Rukh looked his happiest as he once again tried to make sense of the unfathomable love he saw at night from the balcony of his house in front of the sprawling sea in Mumbai.

Later, he took the party to Twitter and wrote a beautiful gratitude note. SRK mentioned just how blessed he feels in the moment and how it makes him feel as if he’s living in a dream. His post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it (sic).”

It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan will be marking his 58th birthday with a busy day. The actor will be launching the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Dunki‘ with fans following which a grand birthday party awaits him at the NMACC where the industry”s who’s who will be present to extend blessings and good wishes to him.

The fans can’t wait to see SRK coming back on the screen with the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. It is going to be his third screen outing in a year after the massive success of both Pathaan and Jawan. SRK will be interacting with the fans to discuss the teaser and gauge their reaction to the film. Watch this space for all the latest updates on SRK’s day ahead and meanwhile, celebrate King Khan for his big heart and the big screen presence!

