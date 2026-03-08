Home

Shah Rukh Khan gives BIG shoutout to his King co-star Anil Kapoor for Subedaar, calls him inspiring

Shah Rukh Khan recently praised Anil Kapoor after watching Subedaar, calling his performance inspiring and applauding the film’s intense action moments that have caught fans’ attention online.

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared warm praise for longtime colleague Anil Kapoor after watching Subedaar. Message posted online quickly grabbed attention among film fans since both stars are also expected to appear together in upcoming action project King. Appreciation coming from one of industry biggest names created strong buzz around Anil Kapoor performance in film.

Early reactions from viewers already highlighted intensity of story along with strong acting. However praise from Shah Rukh Khan pushed conversation further across social media. Actor described performance as inspiring which added more excitement for audiences curious about film.

Shah Rukh Khan shares reaction after watching Subedaar

On Saturday Shah Rukh Khan took to X and shared his review of Subedaar. He wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all – a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!!” Message instantly went viral among fans who admired bond between two Bollywood icons.

Shah Rukh Khan applauds entire Subedaar cast

The Baadshah of Bollywood did not stop with praise for Anil Kapoor alone. He also congratulated other performers involved in film. In same post he wrote “AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan – each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance. Well done #SureshTriveni and the entire team… lots of love.”

Check out SRK’s shoutout for Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar

Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all – a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!! #AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan – each… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2026

Anil Kapoor responds to Shah Rukh Khan message

Soon after post gained traction Anil Kapoor replied with heartfelt message showing gratitude for appreciation coming from superstar colleague. He wrote, “Shah Rukh, so happy you saw Subedaar. Your words mean a lot to all of us, especially coming from someone who has given audiences so much love and magic through cinema over the years. Makes this more special for all of us.” Interaction between both actors delighted fans who admire their long standing friendship.

About Subedaar

Film directed by Suresh Triveni places Anil Kapoor in role of retired soldier facing corruption inside society while trying to rebuild relationship with daughter Shyama. Character struggles with emotional conflict alongside larger battle against injustice around him. Story mixes action drama with family emotions which gives actor opportunity to deliver layered performance.

About King

Meanwhile SRK is currently preparing for his next major project King directed by Siddharth Anand. Film reportedly features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff along with Saurabh Shukla.

Industry reports suggest Anil Kapoor could appear in mentor role opposite Shah Rukh Khan though official confirmation still awaited. Film expected to arrive in theatres during December 2026 with massive box office clash against Avengers Doomsday plus Dune Part Three.

