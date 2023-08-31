Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Humorous Reply After Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi Blames Him For Heartbreak in School

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Humorous Reply After Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi Blames Him For Heartbreak in School

Shah Rukh Khan recently gave a witty response to his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi after he blamed him for heartbreak in school.

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Humorous Reply After Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi Blames Him For Heartbreak in School

SRK Responds to Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Heartbreak’ Remark: Shah Rukh Khan is known for his hilarious comebacks and one-liners both on-screen and off-screen. The actor recently gave a funny response to his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi blamed him for his heartbreak in school. During the pre-trailer release event of Jawan, Vijay recalled how he was in love with a girl in school who instead loved Shah Rukh. He stated that he took revenge from SRK by playing the antagonist in the Atlee directorial. Shah Rukh in his witty style replied to him. Jawan marls the big-screen Bollywood debut of Vijay, Atlee and Nayanthara.

Trending Now

SHAH RUKH KHAN GIVES WITTY REPLY TO VIJAY SETHUPATHI AT JAWAN TRAILER EVENT

During the event, the Jawan actor said, “I had a huge crush on a girl in school, but she was madly in love with SRK, I guess I have finally fulfilled my revenge against him with Jawan, as his antagonist.” Shah Rukh took a sly dig and stated that, “Everyone here spoke in Tamil, and I am sure they all spoke good things about me. Except for Vijay Sethupathi, who was talking about a girl. Let me tell you one thing Sir, you can have your revenge but not my girls. They are mine.” Vijay also heaped praise on SRK and told, “I met SRK in Melbourne. I was looking for the chair that mentioned my name and I found mine next to Shah Rukh. He complimented me and I was shocked! At the after-party, he told me that what I said about you was true. SRK treats people equally. I believe actors should treat people equally and the way Shah Rukh treats people is the most lovable trait.” He also lauded Atlee’s filmmaking skills and said that he was impressed by the way the Tamil director executed Jawan.

You may like to read

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES