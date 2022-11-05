Shah Rukh Khan Gives Life Mantra to Fan Who Asked ‘How to Deal With Bad Phase’?

Shah Rukh Khan recently gave a motivational life mantra to a fan question on Twitter. Netizens hailed the actor's response.

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Life Mantra to Fan Who Asked 'How to Deal With Bad Phase'?

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Life Mantra to Fan: Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his upcoming action-thriller Pathaan. The actor known for his flamboyant aura and his deep connection with fans recently answered a Q & A session on Twitter. Netizens shot their heartfelt questions to SRK on the micro-blogging site. The actor, who is always spot on with witty and intelligent replies responded to the queries. One of his fans asked him on how he dealt with problems. The tweet read, “Hope you’re doing good ShahRukh Sir. #AskSRK All the way from United States, what motivates you to overcome the problems you’ve faced so far and be like a Baadsha (KING). Pathan please respond.” Shah Rukh replied by saying, “One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad…” Fans lauded the actor’s motivational life mantra and hailed his answer.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SHAH RUKH KHAN’S TWITTER REPLY:

That’s the reason he is the king of the kings. In India he is the biggest motivational perfect speaker ever https://t.co/cK3QQhoX4n — ANKIT (@IAnkitVivekSRK) November 5, 2022

You don’t know how much I needed to hear this https://t.co/qwvUCKhhtd — faith in z’s future ×͜× ‍♂️ (@louurrypancakes) November 5, 2022

#AskSRK means motivation all way. Thanks so much sir https://t.co/26NaTbwG8e — Sk Saif (@iamsaif_1) November 5, 2022

Shah Rukh’s upcoming movie Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film will also reportedly have cameos of Salman Khan as Tiger from Tiger series and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War (as part of YRF’s spy universe).

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.