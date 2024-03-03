Home

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Guests with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

Donning a black kurta, jacket, and pyjama ensemble, Shah Rukh Khan graced the ongoing three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Shah Rukh Khan is among several celebrities who attendShah Rukh Khan Greets Guests with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding, Video Goes Viral – WATCHed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony. The grand event began on March 01, 2024, and will conclude on March 03, 2024. Shah Rukh Khan attended the ongoing three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, clad in a black kurta, jacket, and pyjama ensemble. Now, a video of SRK is doing rounds on the internet where the actor can be seen chanting Jai Shri Ram.

In a video, Shah Rukh was seen arriving on the stage in a black ensemble. The actor then can be seen saying in Hindi and English, “…and for very good measure, ‘Jai Shri Ram’. God bless you all. You have seen dance performances. The brothers have danced, the sisters have danced…But the togetherness can’t go forward without the prayers and blessings.”

He also added, “So let me take a moment to introduce to all to the powerpuff girls of the Ambani family, the Trimurti or the trivia of the family–the Saraswati, the Lakshmi and Parvati. Their prayers and blessings have kept this family together.” Later, SRK introduced Kokilaben Ambani, Purnima Dalal and Devyani Khimji, on screen in order to seek blessing for Anant and Radhika.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Another vi9deo is also doing rounds on the internet where SRK can be seen dancing to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his 2023 film Pathaan. The video came to an end when SRK stopped dancing and did his signature move. He then picked up the mic and looked behind asking Anant ‘Ab Kya Hua Anant.’

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

All about Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding event

Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding festivities are happening four months prior to the wedding, scheduled for July.

Renowned faces from all over the world arrived at Jamnagar to attend the function hosted by Ambanis. Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the event.

