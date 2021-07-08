Mumbai: Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan never misses a chance to win the hearts of his fans. On Wednesday, when SRK had stepped out of the house, to pay his last respect to late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, he was snapped and recorded. Shah Rukh Khan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar. As soon as he reached Saira Banu’s residence, SRK made his way and greeted a Mumbai Police cop who was standing on the road as a mark of respect. Shah Rukh Khan greeted with salaam and moved ahead to Dilip’s house.Also Read - Dharmendra Reveals Heartbreaking Words By Saira Banu During Dilip Kumar Funeral: 'Dharam, Dekho Sahab Ne Palak Jhapki Hai'

The pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan’s unnoticed gesture are all over the internet and made him an internet sensation. “Notice the unsolicited respect given to the police officer at 0:21. That street smartness is why SRK still rules the hearts of so many after so many years,” a Twitter user wrote while quoting the video. Several users noticed the gesture and praised SRK for greeting the cop. Also Read - Artist Zohaib Khan Designs Beautiful Charcoal Portrait as a Tribute to Late Dilip Kumar

#ShahRukhKhan arrives at #DilipKumar’s residence to pay his last respects to the legendary actor. pic.twitter.com/6X2QrwKpcs — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 7, 2021

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Holds Back Tears, Consoles Grieving Saira Banu at Dilip Kumar's Funeral | See Heartbreaking Pics

What you may have miss … pic.twitter.com/HfKbawnF7O — that Stupid guy (@istupified) July 7, 2021



Shah Rukh Khan comforted an inconsolable Saira Banu as she grieved the loss of her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar.