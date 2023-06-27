Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Has This One Regret And It Is Related To His Debut Film Deewana

Shah Rukh Khan Has This One Regret And It Is Related To His Debut Film Deewana

Shah Rukh Khan underlines the importance of wearing a helmet during #AskSRK session.

To mark his 31 years, Shah Rukh Khan held an #AskSRK session on Twitter. (Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in the film industry on June 25. The actor has had an illustrious and remarkable career spanning over three decades. After making his TV debut with Fauji and a bunch of other serials, SRK got his big Bollywood break with the 1992 film Deewana. To mark his 31 years in the entertainment industry, the actor held an #AskSRK session on Twitter. As usual, his witty answers won over fans as well as the Mumbai Police.

Fan’s Twitter post

The incident in discussion occurred when a Twitter user Pratt (@thatladka) shared a snippet from the 1992 film Deewana, where SRK is seen riding a Yamaha motorcycle along with his friends, without wearing a helmet. The song ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye’ played in the background and it was one of the super hit songs in that era. Alongside the video, Pratt asked Shah Rukh, “Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself. It’s been 31 years and it still gives us chills”. To this, SRK replied that he regrets not wearing a helmet. “Should have worn a helmet,” his tweet read.

You may like to read

Should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Mumbai Police’s Reaction

Mumbai police, who have often impressed the internet with their witty tweets which come with a hint of Bollywood, also jumped into the conversation. They reacted to SRK’s tweet in their own quirky way by incorporating the titles of a few of his films.

“Swades or Pardes, safety ka Badshah #HelmetHaiNa,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

Swades or Pardes, safety ka Badshah #HelmetHaiNa https://t.co/cs2FcVcH0G — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 26, 2023

Another fan asked SRK that after completing 31 years in the industry and delivering numerous roles, now whether he looks at the commercial aspect or the quality of role/film he is being offered. “After so many successful years in Bollywood and after doing almost every sort of role, now, while picking a movie, do you look at it’s commercial aspect or you would also like to do some roles/movies which you may have not done before, or may b more Like Swadesh. #AskSRK,” the fan asked.

The superstar said that now he is more inclined to the director’s opinion. SRK replied: “I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as.”

I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as. https://t.co/sPJuBDeKq1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan. He will be next seen in Jawan by Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.