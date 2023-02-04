Home

Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise on His Jawan Co-Stars Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Fantastic…Bit of Madness’

Shah Rukh Khan recently praised his Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi during an #AskSRK session with fans.

SRK Heaps Praise on Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi: Shah Rukh Khan is getting all the accolades for his spy action-thriller Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial is smashing box office records worldwide and is unstoppable on its eleventh day. The espionage actioner is part of YRF’s spy universe and is interlinked with Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s upcoming Tiger 3. Pathaan once again reestablished Shah Rukh as the undisputed ‘King’ of Bollywood. The movie became the biggest hits of his career and also put an end to the ‘Bollywood is finished’ narrative. The myth about the ‘boycott trend’ affecting Hindi films also got busted by Pathaan‘s massive worldwide success. The actor is now looking forward to the release of Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. In a recent social media interaction with fans SRK lauded his Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL TWEETS:

She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film. https://t.co/kolfizUro1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Tremendous….and a bit of madness https://t.co/wk1h8GwrHN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

SHAH RUKH KHAN HAILS NAYANTHARA AND VIJAY SETHUPATHI

As the Pathaan star started the #AskSRK Q & A on Saturday, he answered candid questions from fans. A netizen asked, “#AskSRK @iamsrk Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua (How was the experience working with Nayanthara in Jawan)? Any special thing about mam..” To which the actor replied with a quote retweet and wrote, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film.” Another fan quizzed, “How was your experience working with Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan? #AskSRK”. Shah Rukh responded as he heaped praise on Vijay and revealed, “Tremendous….and a bit of madness.”

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in crucial roles. The film is slated to release on June 2, 2023.