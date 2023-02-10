Home

Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise on Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand As Film Mints Rs 800 Crore: ‘Very Close to my Heart’

Shah Rukh Khan recently praise Pathaan director Siddharth Anand in a video released by YRF, as the film is on a record-breaking spree at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise on Siddharth Anand: Shah Rukh Khan is elated over the record-breaking success of his YRF spy-actioner Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial has collected Rs 888 Crore gross worldwide and is now the all-time biggest blockbuster in Shah Rukh’s career. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone in the songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan was hailed by fans. Apart from SRK and Deepika’s performance, John Abraham as the antagonist Jim has been praised by audiences. The actor had portrayed grey shade characters in Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom (2004) and New York (2009) as well. Hrithik Roshan and Anurag Kashyap also lauded Shah Rukh and Pathaan for its slick action and engagement quotient. The movie is part of YRF Spy Universe which is connected to Tiger 3 (2023) and the much-speculated War Sequel, which is still under wraps.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN’S WORLD OF PATHAAN VIDEO:

SHAH RUKH KHAN SAYS PATHAAN IS CLOSE TO HIS HEART

In a new video titled World of Pathaan – Making Video, released by Yash Raj Films SRK says, “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!” He further adds, “I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I’m working with him for the first time, he just knows that this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes.” The actor also points out, “It’s an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I hope you enjoy this larger than life (film), I think its cinematic which is the call of the day. It’s a film you want to watch on a big screen.” The actor concludes by saying, “I think Pathaan is fun, it’s happy, it’s good looking, it’s technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!”

DEEPIKA PADUKONE-JOHN ABRAHAM CALL PATHAAN LARGER-THAN-LIFE EXPERIENCE

Sharing her working experience with Sidharth, Deepika reveals, “To begin with this is something that I haven’t done before. I haven’t done an out and out action-thriller-drama with that sort of hint of romance. In true Sidharth Anand style, a really slick, sexy movie.” John, expressing his excitement also opines, “When Pathaan clashes with Jim, expect fireworks, something out of the ordinary, larger than life action, edge of the seat experience on the big-screen where you see two guys crashing each other.”

Pathaan also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles and has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as well.

