The trailer for Netflix's Class of '83, starring Bobby Deol in the lead was released on 8th August 2020. Not only the audiences loved Bobby Deol and gripping storyline but, hailed Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment for launching five new faces namely Ninad Mahajani, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap.

The social media set abuzz over Shah Rukh Khan giving a big platform to not one, but five outsiders under his banner. Amid the entire debate around nepotism, the praises for this massive breakthrough does not seem to stop. Welcoming the new talent with his film, Shah Rukh also tweeted, "Loved @thedeol in Class of '83, and the new talents as young, fearless cadets are fabulous in the film! Hope you enjoy the #ClassOf83Trailer!" (sic)

Made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Class of 83, showcases the tale of Mumbai Police back in the 1980s when the crime rate in Bombay was booming. The film has been adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police.

The plot revolves around a squad put together by Bobby Deol and the encounters they did. The cast also includes talents like Annup Sonii, Joy Sengupta along with the five new talents as the main actors in the project.

With the trailer winning hearts, the release on August 21 is much-awaited by the audience and fans.

