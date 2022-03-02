Bollywood’s King Khan is back! On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan has shared the first teaser for Pathaan. The film marks his comeback to movies after four long years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The teaser features the release date of the film where SRK, Deepika and John can be seen introducing themselves. It will be an action-thriller where Shah Rukh can be seen as a spy. Sharing the teaser, SRK wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”Also Read - Suhana Khan is a Vision in White Chikankari Lehenga by Manish Malhotra, You Like?

Pathaan will be releasing on January 25, 2023 at the theatres. In the trailer, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introduce themselves in Pathaan. They talk about how he is nameless and his one goal in life is to protect the country at any cost. Also Read - When 18-Year-Old Deepika Padukone Was Asked to Get Breast Implants, Read on

Watch the teaser of Pathaan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Bash: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Look Stunning In Black | See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial, Zero. It featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma but failed to make an impact at the box office.