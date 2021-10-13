Aryan Khan Arrest in Drugs Case: Shatrughan Sinha recently broke his silence on Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case. While speaking to ETimes, the legendary actor shared opinions and spoke on how the industry is taking time to unite and show support to Shah Rukh Khan. “Nobody wants to come forward. Everyone thinks it’s the other person’s problem and he should deal with it. They want the person to fight his own battle. The industry is a bunch of scared folks. Just like the godi media they are godi kalakars”, said Shatrughan Sinha.Also Read - Aryan Khan’s Arrest LIVE Updates: Bail Plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Others To Be Heard By Special NDPS Court Today

Shatrughan was asked to share his thoughts on people targeting Shah Rukh Khan. He explains, "This time they have Aryan Khan to play with, because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son and they've got a chance to settle scores with the actor." Sinha also points to the fact that NCB officials did not find any contraband on Aryan. He says, "We also know they haven't found any drug on him, nor have they got any incriminating material. Even if they had found any drug, the punishment is at the most one year but that does not arise in this case. Another big question that needs to be asked after they arrested Aryan and others, why weren't the urine and blood tests done? That is normally done in these kinds of cases."

When asked Sinha if Shah Rukh Khan is being targeted on the basis of religion, he said, "We cannot say that it's his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all. Whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution."

He mentioned that Aryan is being provoked because he is SRK's son. "Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only", he concluded.