Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Looking Forward’ to Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Fans Say ‘Classy Massy Saath-Saath’ – Check Reactions

Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Looking Forward’ to Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Fans Say ‘Classy Massy Saath-Saath’ – Check Reactions

Shah Rukh Khan gave a shoutout to Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' on X (formerly known as Twitter). Their fans are requesting for a collab - Check reactions!

Shah Rukh Khan is 'Looking Forward' to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Fans Say 'Classy Massy Saath-Saath' - Check Reactions

‘Guntur Kaaram,’ starring Mahesh Babu, was one of the most anticipated movies of the week when it opened in theatres on Friday. Fans and reviewers have been praising the team, but Shah Rukh Khan gave them a particular shout-out. The Bollywood King took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the trailer of Mahesh Babu’s movie along with a message, which read, “Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable! (sic).” Mahesh Babu quickly responded to Shah Rukh’s post and wrote, “Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home!”

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan LAUDS Mahesh Babu

Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!https://t.co/a0zUlnA1iy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2024

You may like to read

One of the users wrote, “Hope we see SRK X MB in a movie someday 🤌 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Full support to Mahesh Babu fans from @iamsrk fans ❤️💯 #GunturKaaram 🥳 (sic).” The third user wrote, “The king of Bollywood with the king of Tollywood 👍👍👍 (sic).” The fourth one said, “The classy and massy saath-saath.”

Benevolently led by Trivikram Srinivas, the actor and director previously worked together on the box office successes ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja.’ Now, after a 12-year break, they are returning to one other’s projects with a substantial budget. Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakashraj, Jayaram, Sunil, and Mahesh Babu are among the stars of the action drama.

Speaking about SRK’s most recent movie, ‘Dunki,’ the film is the first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has made successful films like ‘PK,’ ‘Sanju,’ ‘3 Idiots,’ and ‘Munna Bhai.’ Critics and viewers gave the movie varying reviews. Along with Vikram Kochhar, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani also stars ‘Dunki‘ centres on the immigration debate.

The phrase ‘donkey journey’—which describes the tortuous, frequently hazardous paths that individuals travel around the world to get to their desired immigration destinations—is derived from the title of the book. Due to Dunki’s popularity, SRK has three consecutive hits in his collection. His January release, ‘Pathaan,’ broke many box office records. In September, he captivated audiences with his Atlee-directed film, ‘Jawan.’

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.