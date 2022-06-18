Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one man who never fails to surprise us, be it his selection of roles for movies or his entrepreneurship skills.Also Read - Jos Buttler Credits IPL After Whirlwind 70-Ball 162* Against Netherlands

King Khan is the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (along with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta), the men's team.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of a Women's cricket team, "The Trinbago Knight Riders".

Shah Rukh shared the news on his Twitter handle. “This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!” he tweeted.

This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders Hope I can make it there to see this live!! https://t.co/IC9Gr96h92 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2022

The Women’s team, Trinbago Knight Riders, will play the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League starting on August 30. Apart from SRK’s team, the other two teams that are confirmed to play the series are reportedly Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla are the co-owners of Trinbago Knight Riders. The duo also owns Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh missed this year’s IPL auction that was held in February. His children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan along with Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2-and-half years as he has three films lined up, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan‘ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee’s ‘Jawan‘ with Nayanthara, and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki‘ opposite Taapsee Pannu.