Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan’s FIRST Song ‘Zinda Banda’ Is A Treat To Watch

After days of anticipation, the wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee definitely shooed away all our Monday blues with Jawan’s first song Zinda Bande’s release.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will release on September 7, 2023. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has created a huge buzz even months before its release. From King Khan grooving to an impromptu dance in the song ‘Beqarar Karke’ to the action-packed prevue of Jawan, all eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan. After days of anticipation, the wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee definitely shooed away all our Monday blues with Jawan’s first song Zinda Bande’s release. After adrenaline-pumping action scenes, the Baadshah of Bollywood has grabbed fans’ attention with his electrifying dance number. Anirudh Ravichander’s foot-tapping composition and Shobi’s choreography elevated the infectious energy of the track and have taken the hype to another level. The song is available in Hindi (Zinda Banda), Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa) and Tamil (Vandha Edam) across all music platforms.

The Electrifying Peppy Number

Irshad Kamil penned down the lyrics of ‘Zinda Banda’, and interestingly, Anirudh not only composed the entire album but also lent his voice to this energetic peppy number. Reports suggest that the song was shot in presence of over 1,000 talented female dancers at a budget of over 15 crores. And the result is full of grandeur, celebration and indeed a visual spectacle to watch.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the first song, experience the magic of Jawan here:

Here’s the crazy reactions from fans

The infectious song has left fans demanding for more. Soon after the song was released it set the Internet on fire. Dropping the update on X, formally known as Twitter, director Atlee captioned, “Come, join us in celebrating the spirit of Jawan with #ZindaBanda! Song Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Fans cannot hold back and chimed in the comment sections to express their happiness.

One user wrote, “Wah @Atlee_dir absolutely great song #ZindaBanda @iamsrk you are amazing, I salute jawan”

Wah ♥ @Atlee_dir absolutely great song #ZindaBanda @iamsrk you are amazing, I salute jawan 😊 — Tibbu B Niihar (@being_nihar) July 31, 2023

“Love You Bro, It’s fire. King SRK,” another fan expressed.

Love You Bro, It's fire

King SRK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — N S (@SRKzAtul) July 31, 2023

A user commented, “This is a real chartbuster song.”

This is real chartbuster song💥💥💥 — Tahir Huseen (@TahirHusee4437) July 31, 2023

“Atlee sir you are a beauty, love Shah Rukh bhai back with a bang,” an individual expressed.

Atlee sir u beaty luv shah bhai back with a bang 💥💥 — Tausif Shaikh (@TausifS08754078) July 31, 2023

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated film starring Shah Rukh Khan as lead will release worldwide on September 7.

Apart from King Khan, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and others in key roles. In addition to that, the movie will also cast Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. To be noted that the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

SRK’s Upcoming Projects

The Jawan actor is next roped in Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also casts Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles. After that, the superstar will also be working alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

