From My Name is Khan to Jawan: SRK's Blend of Politics And Massy Entertainment

My Name is Khan to Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’ Jawan is a wake-up call for civil societies, establishments and responsible Samaritans to rethink about their rights and duties prescribed in the constitution. The Atlee directorial has a hard-hitting take on socio-political injustice in-spite of belonging to the masala entertainment genre. Shah Rukh’s vigilante saga about fighting against social evils and nasty politicians through underground revolution. Although the film is a visual extravaganza because of its peppy and romantic musical numbers, edge-of-the-seat action and VFX, it is the humane element that is the essence of Jawan. The movie attempts to convey patriotism through pointing out the unheard stories of human atrocities prevalent in the society.

JAWAN AND MY NAME IS KHAN DARED TO QUESTION THE SOCIETY

Shah Rukh’s Vikram Rathore dares to fight a corrupt ecosystem as the masked crusader who becomes the Robin-Hood for the oppressed. The actor demands from the audiences by breaking the fourth wall in his monologue to question the government. SRK briefly opines about the need for socio-economic welfare by asking the politicians about their vision during elections. His characters stresses upon the need to think beyond caste, creed, gender and religion and focus on nation building with the power democracy and right to dissent. Although Shah Rukh also questioned yellow journalism and political autocracy in his unsuccessful home-production Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, it was My Name is Khan that was widely accepted. The Karan Johar directorial was based on the mistreatment of Asian minorities in United States post 9/11 twin tower attacks. While My Name is Khan emphasized on the need for rediscovering human empathy and end polarization based on religion and ethnicity, Jawan endorses the rebel superhero. The crux of the film is not about the heroic action star but the idea of raising voice on issues concerning national welfare and progress.

JAWAN STRESSES HIGHLY ON SOCIAL AWAKENING THROUGH MASALA ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan may be perceived from different aspects by both SRK fans and haters. But the film has set a new cinematic movement, where political undertones may not be seen in a negative context. As propaganda is a word often used to demean an art form or a movement. However, if a socio-political message is conveyed through well-reasoned justification, it can play a crucial role in positively shaping the pop-culture. Jawan is being loved by one and all because of its universal narrative. Ever society and nation deals with the issues of corruption, injustice, social discrimination and inequality. If the soft-power medium addresses these concerns by retaining the engagement quotient, it can play a key role in strengthening the democracy.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu and others in important characters.

