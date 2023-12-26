Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Remains Undisputable at Worldwide Box Office Despite Dunki And Salaar, to Become Highest Indian Grosser of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Remains Undisputable at Worldwide Box Office Despite Dunki And Salaar, to Become Highest Indian Grosser of 2023

Jawan is and will be the biggest Indian film of 2023 at the worldwide Box Office. Dunki and Salaar could have challenged its position but now, this doesn't seem likely.

Shah Rukh Khan writes new history with Jawan

Jawan creates history at box office: The year 2023 in the movies was inarguably all about the magnanimous comeback of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar of the century gave not just one but three massive box-office successes. He began the year on a fantastic note with ‘Pathaan’ in January and then continued his brilliant screen presence with ‘Jawan‘ in September, followed by the season’s favourite ‘Dunki’. And now, with this new record, it will be easy for you to label the year 2023 as the ‘year of SRK’.

Trending Now

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, SRK’s Jawan is going to be the highest Indian grosser of the year. The Atlee directorial which was not just an action film but also held subtle political commentaries, has collected Rs 640 crore nett at the Indian Box Office alone. At the worldwide level, the film earned Rs 1160 crore, emerging as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It beat SRK’s own Pathaan to become the all-time top Bollywood grosser at the worldwide Box Office. And now, it will be holding the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of the year globally as December ends.

You may like to read

Shah Rukh Khan has 5 Highest Indian Grossers at Worldwide Box Office

Jawan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s fifth film to be labelled as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year worldwide. The actor made the same record in the year 2000 when Mohabbatein became the biggest Indian grosser of the year worldwide. He followed the same success in 2002 with Devdas and with Kal Ho Na Ho in 2003. SRK’s Veer Zaara in 2004 repeated the same achievement and then came Om Shanti Om in 2007. It took SRK 16 years to deliver the biggest film of the year in both India and worldwide. Aamir Khan is another actor with the five highest Indian grossers of the year.

Jawan, at its Rs 1160 crore, was expected to be challenged by Prabhas’ Salaar: CeaseFire and Dunki but even though these films are performing well at the Box Office, the collections are not giant enough to dethrone Jawan. Guess that’s settled then. Congratulations to the team of Jawan and the fans of Shah Rukh Khan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.