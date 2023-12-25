Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Lovers Are in For Treat as Anjali Confesses Her Love For Rahul in New Deleted Scene From K3G – Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Lovers Are in For Treat as Anjali Confesses Her Love For Rahul in New Deleted Scene From K3G – Watch Viral Video

A new deleted scene from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has surfaced on the internet where Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are having a conversation right before dropping the 'Banno Ki Saheli' moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a deleted scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood lovers. More so for those who are living a forever dream of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol‘s chemistry. Rahul and Anjali were and are the OG couple of Bollywood and you can’t say anything to change that fact for the fans! Well, the fans are now in for a special treat as a new viral video from the film has surfaced on the internet. It’s a deleted scene from the film that couldn’t make it to the final prints but trust the fans to find it out and add it to their beautiful memories of K3G!

Trending Now

The deleted scene features Rahul and Anjali in a deep conversation about their feelings for each other, right before they break into the ‘Banno Ki Saheli’ song and right after the famous ‘Lucknow Ka Kurta’ comeback from SRK. Rahul tells Anjali how she should just accept her feelings for him when she answers how there’s a huge status difference between their families which always stops her from acknowledging her real feelings for him. “Kya baat hai Anjali, main baar aapka haath pakadna chahta hun aur aap baar baar chhudana chahti hain,” asks Rahul and Anjali replies: “Kaise thaam lun main aapka haath? In haathon ke piche lakirein hain jinke raaste aapke ghar tak nahi jate.” Rahul understands the conflict and assures her of not worrying about their stature. “Anjali, toh kya hua agar humare raaste alag alag hain. Humari manzil toh ek hai,” he says. He then drops the famous dialogue: “tumhari ye halwayi ki dukaan toh main hadap kar rahuga.”

You may like to read

Watch the deleted scene from K3G starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol here:

Earlier, a few other scenes from the film went viral which showed Rahul-Anjali’s romance peaking in the film. A few scenes also showed their lives in London as they decided to leave the Raichand house and got settled with the young Poo and Daijaan in a foreign country.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in her iconic character Poo, and Hrithik Roshan as Rohan Raichand, was released on December 14, 2001. The film, directed by Karan Johar, remains one of the most loved films that defines Bollywood for its grandeur, drama and romance. We wonder how many of these deleted scenes are still left and we can’t wait to watch them!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.