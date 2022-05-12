Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans wait for hours, days and even months to get glimpse of him. A photo of the King Khan is doing rounds on the internet where is seen standing with the crew of Dunki. Shah Rukh’s fan page Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN club tweeted the picture of Shah Rukh Khan. He wore an all-black look and highlighted the look with his shades and white shoes. SRK looked dapper and fans went crazy over his look as he doesn’t look his age. SRK looks as charming as he used to look 18 years back during Veer Zara and Swades.Also Read - Fire At Mumbai's Bandstand Highrise Opposite Shahrukh Khan's Mannat | Updates

The photo also featured filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and he looked super happy as he stood in a white shirt and pants with a wide smile on his face.

Viral photo of Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki:

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak From Mannat After 2 Years, Fans Say 'Finally Chaand Aya'

Here are fans’ reactions on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest photo:

Shah Rukh Khan fans couldn’t troll their excitement and wrote, “Veer zaara type feeling aa rhi hai”. “What aa look man charming @iamsrk #kingkhan form the sets of #Dunki,” tweeted a user. Another fan wrote, “India’s Biggest Megastar? India’s Biggest Director? #Dunki is going to be the film for Bollywood which will break all possible box-office records as well as Shut Bollywood Haters’ Mouth with Getting Critical Appreciation.”

A few weeks back, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani took social media by storm when they announced their film Dunki. Apart from SRK, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Hirani and his team made the announcement in a rather novel way.

What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest pic?