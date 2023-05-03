Home

Shah Rukh Khan Loses Cool at Airport, Pushes Fan’s Hand From Clicking Selfie, Watch

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film Pathaan created wonder at the box office, is back in the bay as he landed in Mumbai recently. While moving from the airport premises to his car, he was

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film Pathaan created wonder at the box office, is back in the bay as he landed in Mumbai recently. While moving from the airport premises to his car, he was surrounded by a lot of people who wanted to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. As SRK waved to the crowd and moved ahead, wearing an all-black attire with a black t-shirt, black cargo pants, and a black jacket, a fan tried to click a selfie with him.

Shah Rukh Khan pushed his fan’s hand away and was not in the mood to get clicked for the selfie. SRK, who sported a clean-shaven look rounded up with a pair of sunglasses exited the airport premises with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s video from Mumbai airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video has gone viral inciting polarising responses from people on the Internet with some in support of SRK while others criticising his move. A fan said, “Log sir p kyu chadhate h inko…kya krna selfie ka … selfie leni h to kisi army wale k sath ya sports person k sath ya jo deserving ho uske sath lo … y kya krre desh k lie???” Another said, “Sorry but everyone judging him and calling him rude – how would you feel if someone is constantly clicking you, most times without even asking you? It’s basic manners to ask and if they oblige, then click the picture.” The third user commented, “Guys!! Look closely! He was JUST WAVING at a fan and didn’t see the guy with the camera behind him and then his security guard pushed this man aside..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s directorial Jawan which is all set to release on June 2, 2023. SRK will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in Jawan, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The superstar will also be coming in Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

