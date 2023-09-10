Home

‘Main Pathaan Hoon’: Sanjay Gupta Reveals SRK Was The Only Star in 90s Who Never Bowed Down to ‘Underworld Bullying’

Sanjay Gupta hails Shah Rukh Khan after watching 'Jawan', calls him the only 90s actor who never gave in to 'underworld bullying'.

Sanjay Gupta Reveals SRK Never Bowed Down to ‘Underworld’: Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante avatar is being lauded by cinephiles. The massy actioner is winning accolades for presenting SRK has the daredevil vigilante who fights the evil to seek social justice. The musical action-thriller is Shah Rukh’s second patriotic film of 2023 post Pathaan. Jawan deals with the issue of corruption and how few people take the initiative to punish the wrong doers. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who recently saw Jawan posted a tweet and made shocking revelations about the 90s underworld in Bollywood. he also opened up on how SRK dealt with underworld threats at that time.

SANJAY GUPTA TWEETS ABOUT SRK AND JAWAN:

I saw JAWAN.

I feel compelled to share this.

Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in.

“Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon.” He said.

He’s the same… — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 9, 2023

The entire finger monologue in JAWAN is the single most gutsy thing in our films in the last ten years.

Hats off to the man with a spine of steel. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 9, 2023

SANJAY GUPTA LAUDS SHAH RUKH KHAN AFTER WATCHING JAWAN

Sanjay tweeted, “I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga (If you want to shoot me then go ahead, but I won’t work for you). Main Pathan hoon (I am a Pathan).’ He said. He’s the same today.” The filmmaker also hailed SRK’s monologue and wrote, “The entire finger monologue in JAWAN is the single most gutsy thing in our films in the last ten years. Hats off to the man with a spine of steel.” Shah Rukh had previously expressed gratitude on the love and appreciation of fans for Jawan and captioned his tweet as, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu and others in crucial roles. The Atlee directorial released on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

