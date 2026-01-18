Home

Shah Rukh Khan makes a grand Joy Awards debut in Saudi Arabia alongside Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown, fans cheer: ‘Global stardom’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, many stars come and go every day, but there are only a few rare gems that receive massive stardom that spreads across borders and all over the world. One such example of this is Shah Rukh Khan. Known as the “King of hearts”, the Bollywood superstar was once again seen captivating his fans as he made his debut at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While the award show saw the presence of several international stars like Katy Perry, Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Djimon Hounsou, Millie Bobby Brown, he instantly became the centre of attention.

Amongst the many stars, Millie Bobby Brown was also part of the prestigious evening and was seen accepting an award, where she thanked her parents for always being supportive of her passion for acting. Katy Perry, meanwhile, spoke to the press about the possibility of making a stop in Saudi Arabia during her next tour.

Shah Rukh Khan’s stylish appearance

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the awards night donning a black jacket and pants combination, looking effortlessly suave. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also accompanied him and greeted the press warmly on the red carpet. Speaking about his experience, he expressed happiness. He said, “To know that people like my work here it is very heartening, respectful and dignified. I love it. Everybody here is too warm, sweet, and hospitable.”

When asked what he likes about Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned Abu Nasser’s name and called him supportive. He added, “I have shot a film so I love the locations here. Neom. The culture, the people and the food is lovely.”

Fans shower love on King Khan

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan’s video from the event surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to comment with admiration. One comment read, “From Mumbai to Riyadh, hearts conquered everywhere.” Another fan wrote, “King Khan in Riyadh, Global stardom, unmatched aura.” A third admirer expressed their love in Hindi and wrote, “Aap ko jab jab dekhte hain, mohabbat aur iyada hoti hai, @iamsrk”

Last year, the ceremony was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, showing how the event continues to grow in global significance.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking of his upcoming project, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan along with Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to release this year.

