Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot Massive Action Sequence For Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Post Pathaan Release, YRF’s Spy Universe on Track!

While Salman Khan has already shot for his big action scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, the latter is yet to shoot for his scene in Tiger 3. Here's when the two are coming together for their spy universe next year.

Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3: YRF is all set to convert Pathaan and Tiger 3 into a grand spy universe with the top stars of Bollywood. As per the latest update, Shah Rukh Khan has geared up to join Salman Khan in Tiger 3 right after the release of Pathaan next year. A source close to the production told the media that SRK, Salman, and Hrithik Roshan will keep making appearances in each other’s movies made in the same cinematic universe.

SHAH RUKH KHAN TO SHOOT BIG ACTION SEQUENCE FOR SALMAN KHAN’S TIGER 3

The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman, and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe.”

Salman has already shot for his big sequence with SRK in the YRF entertainer. The two stars completed the shoot together in Mumbai and the UAE. SRK’s presence in Tiger 3 has been planned in a grand manner. “While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release on Jan 25, 2023,” the source explained.

SALMAN, SRK AND HRITHIK IN YRF’S SPY UNIVERSE

The two superstars will come together on a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger will team up for a crucial scene. These sequences are not just to attract the fans but to really provide an edge to the storyline. It will be interesting to see how Hrithik, who is a ‘War‘ hero, enters the spy gang with Salman and SRK. Watch this space for more updates on Pathaan and Tiger 3!