Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail after getting arrested on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). On Wednesday, the bail plea hearing was adjourned for today, Thursday. The Bombay High Court will continue to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan in the drugs case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will present its arguments before the court today.Also Read - LIVE Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Latest Updates : NCB to Respond Against Bail Plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Today in Bombay HC

There are photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan circulating on social media where the superstar was seen leaving from a hotel for Mannat. It is being reported that the team of lawyers representing his son explained him of the status of the case. After the meeting, Shah Rukh left for Mannat via the back entrance of the venue. His car was spotted among a few people and even he was clicked at night. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Questioned For 4 Hours, Vigilance Team Summons Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi

See Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Absconding 'Witness' of NCB, Kiran Gosavi Detained in Pune

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are trying really hard to get Aryan out of the jail. He has potponed all his shoot work. Even the shooting of his upcoming films Pathan with Deepika Padukone and Atlee were delayed due to Aryan Khan’s arrest and court proceedings.

During arguments on Wednesday, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai argued that the NCB didn’t conduct any blood test on Aryan and therefore, no claims of consumption of drugs can be established on his part. Calling it a ‘trap’ by the NCB, the senior advocate told the court, “If the NCB officers went there to find people consuming drugs, they can do blood testing of all those. There is no blood test where consumption is proved.”

Amit Desai further told the court that even though nothing has been recovered from Aryan Khan and his medical test was not conducted by the NCB, the matter can at best be taken as a ‘case of consumption’, not as a ‘case of conspiracy.’ He said in the court that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Now it is arrest is the rule and bail is the exception.”

Meanwhile, NCB’s independent witness KP Gosavi has been arrested by Pune police in connection with a 2018 cheating case.