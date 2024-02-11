Home

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Qatar PM, Sheikh Mohammed, Attends AFC Final Match In Doha- Watch Viral Video

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted attending the final match of AFC in Doha Qatar. There the Dunki actor met the Qatar's Prime Minister. The photo of the two meeting together went viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Qatar PM, Sheikh Mohammed, Attends AFC Final Match In Doha

Doha: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in Qatar where he attended major events. While SRK made the headlines on social media, a viral video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the Dunki actor surrounded by a sea of humans, guarded by security. Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s viral video.

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Qatar Prime Minister- See Pics

On Sunday afternoon Shah Rukh Khan’s fan page shared glimpses of the Dunki actor meeting Qatar’s Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The post shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan read, “Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he attends AFC Final in Doha as Special Guest of Honour. World’s biggest star for a reason @iamsrk (sic).”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Meeting with Qatar’s PM

Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he attends AFC Final in Doha as Special Guest of Honor.

World’s biggest star for a reason 🔥@iamsrk #Qatar #ShahRukhKhan #Doha #Bollywood #SRK… pic.twitter.com/f5JcsDDZk2 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 11, 2024

In a different photograph, Shah Rukh was seen standing with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the AFC Asian Cup Final in Qatar. Additionally, there is a video of Shah Rukh at a watch exhibition where he interacted with numerous esteemed guests, exchanging greetings, and handshakes, and taking photographs with them. In the footage, Shah Rukh is seen engaging in light-hearted conversations and jokes with the attendees. He was dressed in a white shirt, and beige pants, and wore sunglasses.

Take a look at SRK’s Viral Video

Recently Shah Rukh Khan was spotted playing football with his youngest son AbRam. A video of Shah Rukh Khan playing indoor football became popular on social media. The actor was seen with a group of men, including his young son AbRam in the viral video.

The Jawan actor was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts while playing with others. People on the internet were curious if Shah Rukh Khan’s older son Aryan was also playing with them. While many enjoyed seeing Shah Rukh Khan having fun with his family, some expressed concerns about his privacy. The video of the ‘Dunki’ actor playing football was widely shared on his fan pages.

Watch Viral Video of SRK Playing Football with his son AbRam:

Latest :-🥰Shah Rukh Khan playing football at Mannat with his family and house aide 😍😍@iamsrk @teamsrkfc pic.twitter.com/kohju7llFc — TEAM SHAH RUKH KHAN KOLKATA (@tsrkkolkata) February 6, 2024

