Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan’s Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Is The Foot-Tapping Number Of The Year

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan’s Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Is The Foot-Tapping Number Of The Year

Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya sees Shah Rukh and Nayanthara dance their hearts out in glamorous avatars. Adding more glitz to the track, the two are later joined by Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will be released on September 7. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The excitement around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is at an all-time high. With the film nearing its release date, the makers have unveiled another foot-tapping song. The third song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, is a complete dance number and amps up the excitement around Jawan even more. The track will definitely get the entire country grooving along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. King Khan released the third song from Jawan on X today. Earlier, Chaleya and Zinda Banda from the movie had received a positive response from audiences.

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Jawan’s New Song

Shah Rukh Khan captioned, “This is not Chaiya Chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan’s Tha Tha Thaiya. There are so many stories behind this song, but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out. For now, just dance with me…Full Song out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” he added.

This is not chaiya chaiya.

This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya.

This is a Jawan's tha tha thaiya.

Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVM There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes… pic.twitter.com/YKsEhGd0JI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Electrifying Peppy Number

The lyrics of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya have been penned by Kumaar. Interestingly, Anirudh Ravichander has not only composed the track, but also lent his vocals alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the energetic song sees Shah Rukh and Nayanthara dance their hearts out in glamorous avatars. Adding more glitz to the track, the two are later joined by Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Watch here:

Fans Reactions To Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya From Jawan

Soon after the infectious track was released, fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation. Hearts and fire emoticons poured in from all sides. A fan wrote, “#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. Just love this song.”

Another X user commented, “Bhai, going to watch #Jawan with all my family member.”

Bhai, Going to watch #jawan with all my family member. — Aviator Amarnath Kumar (@amar1301) August 29, 2023

“Your energy is incredible,” a comment read.

Your energy is incredible — ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) August 29, 2023

An account praised Shah Rukh Khan’s energy and wrote, “King of Swag & Charm. Koi muqabla hi nahi hai!! Love you King Khan.”

King of Swag & Charm

Koi muqabla hi nahi hai !! Love you King Khan ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/6hYUkAn0C4 — 🔥 (@iWorshipSRK) August 29, 2023

An individual remarked, “Instant Hit hai yeh song.”

Instant Hit hai yeh song pic.twitter.com/09y3kPU5pG — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) August 29, 2023

About Jawan

With each passing day the hype among Shah Rukh’s fans to see the actor’s next release is getting bigger. Jawan features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in key roles. The film will see Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. Helmed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the action thriller will hit the silver screens on September 7.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES