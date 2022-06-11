Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has got a clean chit in the cruise drugs case where he was kept in custody for 26 days. Although Aryan Khan has maintained silence even after getting the clean chit. However, a senior officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sanjay Singh, in a recent interview, has talked about Aryan’s arrest and his statements in jail.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Trolled For Attending Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Days After Testing Covid Positive: 'Itna Jaldi Recover Hogaya?'

Sanjay Singh said that during this case he was in touch with Aryan as well as Shah Rukh Khan and that Shah Rukh Khan was very concerned about his son's mental and physical health. During one conversation, Shah Rukh Khan, with teary eyes, said, "We are shown as criminals or monsters who come out of the house only to destroy the society."

NCB officer Sanjay Singh further said that Aryan Khan told him, "The agency is treating me like an international drug smuggler. It is being shown that I sell drugs. Aren't these allegations baseless?"

Aryan also asked, “No drugs were recovered from me on the cruise yet I was arrested. Why was I kept in jail for so long when no evidence was found against me? Do I really deserve this? Sir, you have done a lot wrong and ruined my character.”