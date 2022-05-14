Gauri Khan Removes Gamla For Abram: Abram Khan recently dropped by mom Gauri Khan’s store and even posed for the shutterbugs. In the heart touching video, Gauri can be seen dragging gamla (tree pot) at her store entrance so that Abram could get clicked by the paparazzi. This viral clip of a celebrity mom making way for her son is going to melt your heart. Watch viral Instagram video shared by a fan account:Also Read - Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors

Gauri Makes a Heart Touching Gesture For AbRam!

In the video gone viral, AbRam can be see stepping out of a white car as he is escorted at the entrance of his mom’s store. Observing the large gamla at the doors, Gauri removes the pots without even seeking any assistance from her staff. We hardly get to see the humane side of celebs beyond the glitz and glamour. This heart melting video clip shows Gauri is a true desi mom who genuinely cares for her child. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Performs Different Yoga Asanas, Flaunts Her Insane Flexibility in New Post

Abram Gets Praised by Netizens!

AbRam looked at ease while posing for the paparazzi. Just like his Dad Shah Rukh Khan, the star kid was patient while getting clicked. After the photo sessions, the photographers could be heard saying ‘thank you Abram.’ A fan commented, “🥰🥰 growing so fast. So cute! So adorable! My mom always told me to enjoy them because they grow so fast!!” Other netizens dropped thumbs up and heart emojis.

Abram is younger brother to Suhana and Aryan Khan. Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical drama The Archies.

