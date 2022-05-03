Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans From Mannat: Actor Shah Rukh Khan finally gave his glimpse to die-hard fans as he greeted everyone on Eid From Mannat’s balcony. The actor’s fans had gathered outside his house to get a glimpse of him on Eid-ul-Fitr. SRK had been absent from the scene at Mannat since the pandemic broke out did not come to the balcony due to the Covid threat. Check out this video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - What is the Difference Between Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha?

Shah Rukh, Salman Greet Fans On Eid!

Shah Rukh waved at fans and greeted them with folded hands and a salaam from Mannat's balcony. The actor also took selfie with the crowd from his balcony. SRK fans were overjoyed as their wait for the special Eidi was finally over. A fan commented "Finally Chaand Aaya(finally, the moon came)."Dressed in a light blue denim jeans and a dark blue t-shirt, Shah Rukh wore black sun glasses as he smiled and waved at his crazy fandom. Earlier, actor Salman Khan also stepped out to wish his fans from his balcony.

SRK-Salman to Reunite On-Screen!

While Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 among his forthcoming releases, SRK will do a cameo in the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel. Speculations are on the rife that Salman may also do a cameo in Shah Rukh’s action-thriller Pathaan as both are part of YRF’s spy universe. The Pathaan actor will also be next seen in Atlee’s next directorial and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

