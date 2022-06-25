Pathaan Motion Poster: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat his fans with some high octane action in Siddharth Anand’s spy-thriller Pathaan. Shah Rukh recently shared his new look from the movie as the actor along with Yash Raj Films shared the motion poster of the film. SRK can be seen holding a gun in the film unveiling his action-avatar. Shah Rukh captioned his post as, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham |SiddharthAnand | @yrf.” SRK has completed 30 years of his acting career in Bollywood and YRF decided to release the motion poster under its project YRF 50. Yash Raj Films had its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2020 and YRF 50 project aims at wooing audiences back to cinema halls as the banner has a line-up of releases with A-listers in the coming months.Also Read - LIVE India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test Cricket Score: Play Resumes, Bharat-Vihari To Continue

Check out his post shared by Shah Rukh on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Also Read - LIVE SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Cricket Score: India Strike in Quick Succession; Sri Lanka in Spot of Bother

SRK Reunites With Deepika

Shah Rukh had previously shared a teaser of Pathaan few months back and captioned his post as, “”I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.” Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Also Read - IMD Predicts Enhanced Rainfall In These States From June 27. Check Full Forecast Here

SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan releasing in 2023.



For more updates on Pathaan and SRK, check out this space at India.com.