SRK-Nayanthara Starrer Jawaan Sold to OTT: Shah Rukh Khan is back in action with three back-to-back releases in 2023. Shah Rukh’s rugged look in Jawan has been hailed by fans as the title announcement teaser promises an action-packed adrenaline rush experience. Jawan produced by SRK’s home banner is directed by Atlee and also stars South’s lady Thalaaivi Nayanthara in the lead. Jawan seems to have locked out a humungous deal pre-release according to a Bollywood Life report. Jawan‘s digital streaming rights have been sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs 120 Crore, the report suggests. SRK, Red Chillies or Atlee are yet to confirm or respond to the claims though.Also Read - Rashtra Kavach Om Writer Says SRK Won't be Accepted in KGF: 'KGF-RRR Are Full of Illogical Action'

Check out this post by SRK, shared on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Also Read - Aryan Khan Moves Court to Get Back His Passport After NCB Gives Him Clean Chit in Drugs Case

SRK Says Jawan is Thrilling And Exciting

Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about the film during an Instagram live session while celebrating 30 years in cinema. SRK said, “There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting.” Also Read - Hotness Alert! Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Chiselled Physique And Man Bun in a Viral Pic From The Sets of Pathaan

SRK to Have Multiple Releases in 2023

Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SRK will next be seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The Siddharth Anand Directorial is part of YRF’s spy universe including Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel according to multiple media reports. Shah Rukh has recently been signed up for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.



For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan, check out this space at India.com.