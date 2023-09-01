Home

Shah Rukh Khan On Going Bald For Jawan: ‘This is the first and last time’

During the trailer launch event of Jawan in Bhuj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan grooved on the song Zinda Banda and even unveiled the Arabic version of the song Chaleya.

SRK on going bold for Jawan. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved his stardom with the mesmerising trailer of Jawan which has been garnering praises from all sides. King Khan flew to Dubai to unveil the trailer of his next at the iconic Burj Khalifa. During the event, the superstar even addressed his fans who were present to witness the trailer launch. He revealed that the action thriller includes all the possible elements that one could wish for. Talking about his various avatars in the movie, SRK declared that this is the first and last time he will be seen sporting a bald avatar in any of his films.

“I have been bald also, and that is something I have never, ever going to be in my life. This is the first and last time where I’ve gone bald. Abhi aap logon ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hoon. Toh issi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. Kya pata mauka mile na mile mujhe dobara ganja dekhne ka,” Shah Rukh Khan said. He even urged movie buffs to watch Jawan to see him in a bald look.

King Khan talking about Jawan

Jawan has the aspects for all the people!✨🔥

Watch it with family, everyone will love one or other aspects of the movie ✨❤️@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir @yrf @SRKUniverseUAE #Jawan #JawanTrailer #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa… pic.twitter.com/AwW6hicSrH — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023



Shah Rukh Khan even entertained the crowd by reciting the famous ‘seeti-maar’ dialogue from the movie, he said ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)’.

MASS : King Khan’s JAWAN Dialogue straight from Burj Khalifa – Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar 🔥❤️ #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan #JawanInDubai #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/Y9icKG63UU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023



Jawan Trailer

Now, let us shift our focus to the captivating trailer of Jawan. Going by the preview, the movie seems to be taking place in multiple timelines. The protagonist Shah Rukh Khan is seen as a soldier in one of the plotlines, whereas he plays a vigilante in the other. Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie is essaying the role of a police officer. Aside from that, she will also portray the love interest of one of the versions of the protagonist. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi describes himself as the fourth-biggest arms dealer in the world. The trailer further shows SRK hijacking a metro, and negotiating the terms with Nayanthara.

The much-awaited film will also see Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles.

Jawan is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

