Shah Rukh Khan Opens His Arm, Does Signature Step After Pathaan Trailer Plays on Burj Khalifa, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan danced and did his signature step in front of Burj Khalifa when the Pathaan trailer was being played. Watch

Published: January 15, 2023 8:23 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Pathaan trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was showcased in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Saturday. King Khan attended the trailer of his action thriller in full style. Dressed in a black jacket, Shah Rukh Khan stood on stage at a promotional event as the Pathaan trailer played on Burj Khalifa. He also danced on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song and did his signature pose. Shah Rukh Khan’s videos and photos have been shared in which the actor was heard saying, “Party rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathaan to ayega aur sath mein pathaake bhi layega.”

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s pics and videos from Burj Khalifa

 

Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose


Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

