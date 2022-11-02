Shah Rukh Khan viral video: Staying true to his king-size style, actor Shah Rukh Khan once again greeted his fans from the balcony of Mannat on his birthday. The superstar turned 57 on Wednesday and his fans left no opportunity to express just how much they love him. After surprising them with a midnight appearance on his balcony, SRK once again climbed up the balcony of his mansion and bowed down to the sea of his fans waiting outside to have one glimpse of their favourite star.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Suhana Khan Shares Precious Childhood Memory to Wish 'Best Friend'

Dressed in a white T-shirt and a pair of blue denim, Shah Rukh looked dapper, proving that age is just a number. He came out amid the non-stop cheering from his fans, folded his hands, waved to them, and opened his arms in his own signature style… like how only SRK does! Check the video here:

He then took to his social media pages to thank the ‘sea of fans’ and the immense love that they have for him. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy (sic).”

Earlier in the day, SRK took to social media to release the teaser of Pathaan. The actor could be seen performing stunts alongside John Abraham who plays a negative role in the film. SRK has teamed up with Deepika for this YRF entertainer and the teaser simply increased the buzz around its release. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated to hit the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 26, 2023. Watch this space for more updates on Pathaan! Also, happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!