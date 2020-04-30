Actor Shah Rukh Khan paid his last respect to Rishi Kapoor who passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. SRK took to social media to write a heartfelt note about his first co-star who gave him an opportunity to act and encouraged his skills in the movie Deewana that released in the year 1992 and also featured Divya Bharti. SRK recalled the moments spent with the veteran actor on the sets of the film and just how much he got to learn silently from the actor he admired the most. Shah Rukh talked about how Rishi always used to pat him on his head and he always took it as a token of love and respect. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Shares Ranbir Kapoor's Childhood Photo While Giving Tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Writes 'Love I Received From You is a Warm Hug'

In his note, the popular star added that that late actor was a man with a large heart and someone who used to feel genuinely happy seeing others' success. He wrote, "As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of – Rishi Sahib. On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said "yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!". That day in my head I became an actor! A few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me. Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today. Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect… forever." (sic)

Rishi Kapoor died at around 8:30 am in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30. The actor was 67 when he breathed his last after facing difficulty in breathing. Rishi also fought cancer bravely and emerged victorious in September last year when he declared himself cancer-free. His wife, Neetu Kapoor and kids – Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani always remained by his side as he battled leukemia in New York.

The entire film industry mourned the death of one of the most respected and celebrated Indian actors. In the family’s official statement that was released earlier on Thursday morning, it was mentioned that Rishi was smiling and entertaining the doctors and the staff till his last breath. The actor lived for food, films, friends and family and having a smile on our faces would be the best way to remember him. May his soul rest in peace!