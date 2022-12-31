Shah Rukh Khan Pens Emotional Message on PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraben’s Demise

Shah Rukh Khan recently penned an emotional message on PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's demise.

Published: December 31, 2022 12:56 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Shah Rukh Khan Pens Emotional Message on PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben's Demise

SRK Pens Emotional on PM Modi’s Mother’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan recently offered his heartfelt condolences on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben’s demise. PM Modi’s mother passed away on Friday, December 30. Heeraben was admitted in hospital two days ago. The Prime Minister also wrote a heart melting tribute to his mother on social media. He described his mother as a “pillar of his life”.  Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Vivek Agnihotri were among the first ones to offer their condolences. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also penned an emotional message dedicated to PM Modi.

Also Read:

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

SHAH RUKH KHAN AND SALMAN KHAN PEN EMOTIONAL MESAAGE ON PM MODI’S MOTHER HEERABEN’S DEMISE

Shah Rukh captioned his post as, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul.” Tiger 3 actor and Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan also paid respects to the Prime Minister’s late mother. He wrote in his tweet, “Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than loosing one’s mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need ..@narendramodi.”

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN AND OTHER BOLLYWOOD CELEBS’ TWEETS ON HEERABEN’S DEMISE:

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother on Friday in Gandhinagar. May the departed soul rest in peace!

For more updates, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 31, 2022 12:56 PM IST