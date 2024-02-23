Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Performs to Pathaan, Sings ‘Chaand Mera Dil’ And Introduces Captains at WPL Opening Ceremony

At the WPL Opening Ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan dazzled the audience with a performance to the tune of Pathaan, serenading with 'Chaand Mera Dil', and introducing the team captains.

Shah Rukh Khan dazzled his charm at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Women’s Premier League. The king of Bollywood won hearts when he performed on Pathaan’s title track. Before grooving to the song, SRK was seen singing Chaand Mera Dil as introduced the captain at WPL at the opening ceremony. The Bollywood megastar made a spectacular entrance with an uplifting address, captivating the audience with his exceptional dance moves, and concluding with his iconic pose from the movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Following SRK’s performance, the first one to enter the ground was Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning followed by Beth Mooney of Gujarat Giants. Further, Kartik Aaryan ignited the opening ceremony with a scintillating performance, followed by another Bollywood luminary, Sidharth Malhotra. Subsequently, stars including Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor took the stage.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)

Bengaluru erupts with joy to welcome Shahid Kapoor to the #TATAWPL Opening Ceremony 😃🙌@shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/C2LckHvV2D — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

Varun Dhawan has hit it out of the park with his performance in Bengaluru! 🥳#TATAWPL | @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/FisB55uJ6u — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

A GRAND start to the #TATAWPL opening ceremony 😍 Kartik Aaryan captivates the crowd with a stellar performance! 🔥@TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/PCcChO9p6y — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

Earlier today, SRK had an encounter with the team of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians. During his meeting, the actor offered a word of motivation and extended his best wishes to the team. The actor was also seen recreating his trademark pose with Meg Lanning.

Before heading for the performance, SRK was busy doing rehearsals for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The actor travelled to Jamnagar in Gujarat to do the rehearsals. As per reports from News18, King Khan spent a day in the city before he left for Mumbai.

