Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Rihanna in The Most Iconic Photo From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Rihanna in The Most Iconic Photo From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan met Rihanna at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar and this photo summarises everything iconic about that moment.

Shah Rukh Khan-Rihanna in a new photo from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Mumbai: The Ambanis once again put India on a world map. This time, with a personal event as they celebrated the union of their son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant over a three-day festivities in their hometown – Jamnagar in Gujarat. Several photos and videos from the three-day event have been going viral on social media, especially the ones which feature international pop star Rihanna who performed for the guests on day one of the function.

Rihanna didn’t just perform at the function but also entertained and made efforts to bond personally with people, including the paparazzi and the police officials. After her ‘Zingaat’ video with Janhvi on Instagram, a new photo is making everyone’s jaw drop on social media. It shows SRK posing with Rihanna. One of the most loved and respected icons from the film industry, Shah Rukh simply smiles as Rihanna pouts and closes her eyes with an arm around him in the photo. The superstar’s fan club dropped the photo on Instagram on Tuesday morning and the fans went berserk.

Check out Rihanna’s viral photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srks Fanforever (@srksfanforever)

Rihanna and SRK’s photo stands as a true testament to the grandeur of the event. It’s also one of the rare moments that could have never been made possible at any other event except at a party thrown by the Ambanis.

The three-day pre-wedding function in Jamnagar saw the biggest names in the world including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Ivanka Trump, among other international names. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, almost the entire film industry descended in Jamnagar to celebrate Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding with the most joyous mood and extravaganza. Your thoughts on SRK-Rihanna’s photo?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.