Shah Rukh Khan Rocks Bhai-giri, Gives ‘Inside Info’ on Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 After Teaser

Shah Rukh Khan Loves Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Teaser And Gives Inside Details of The Film in His Tweets. Check

As soon as Salman Khan starring Tiger 3‘s first teaser video from YRF released, fans couldn’t keep calm as they witnessed Salman Khan saying a powerful dialogue ‘Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi (Until Tiger is dead, he is not defeated)’. Tiger 3 has been trending since morning and when Salman Khan’s brother from another mother Shah Rukh Khan posted about #AskSRK session, there were questions on Tiger 3.

In the #AskSRK session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to share his views on Tiger 3’s teaser. To which he said, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning (inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”.

Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!! https://t.co/VWt7ERR2ie — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023



To another user who asked the same question, Shah Rukh Khan replied by praising Salman Khan and wrote, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan”.

Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan https://t.co/2IjRUB03jR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023



Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. As Salman Khan came in Pathaan to help him from the goons, it is expected the same from SRK in Tiger 3.

YRF released the viral video on its official platforms to mark the 91st birth anniversary of Yash Chopra. The video also reveals that the story of Tiger 3 is set in the events ‘following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Tiger 3’s teaser promises the edge-of-the-seat thriller that the audience was waiting for after Pathaan.

The film hits the screens as the big Diwali release this year on November 10.

