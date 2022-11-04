Shah Rukh Khan Pushes His Body to Extreme ‘Breaking Point’ For Pathaan, Director Siddharth Anand Reveals it All

Shah Rukh Khan Pushes His Body to Extreme 'Breaking Point' For Pathaan, Director Siddharth Anand Reveals it All

Shah Rukh Khan’s body in Pathaan: The teaser of Pathaan took over the internet with a great buzz. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the film appeared like one of the most stylish entertainers ever made in Bollywood. But, the most special thing about the film is SRK’s come back on-screen after a hiatus of almost five years. For the titular role in the film, the superstar has pushed his body to the breaking point. His dedication and the immense level of risk-taking quality are evident from the teaser. At least that’s what the film’s director Siddharth Anand feels about him.

SHAH RUKH KHAN PUSHED HIS BODY TO BREAKING POINT FOR PATHAAN

Speaking to the media recently, the director of Pathaan mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan, at 57, does what many actors in their initial days in Bollywood wouldn’t risk doing. The YRF biggie features him in the role of an action hero, who would be the saviour of the country. Speaking about SRK’s preparations for the role, Anand said, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, with all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get-go and it shows on screen.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN GOES THROUGH ‘INSANE TRAINING’ FOR PATHAAN

He added that the actor has himself pulled off many dangerous stunts in the film and pushed his body to survive in the most unreal conditions for Pathaan. “He wanted the adrenaline rush and he wanted the audience to feel the same on-screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body, and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” he explained.

Siddharth, whose last film was War with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, went on to say, “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness the intensity with which he has approached the film.”

The teaser of Pathaan is definitely just a tiny glimpse of what SRK has to offer to his fans after the huge wait of five years. The film is set to hit the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan!