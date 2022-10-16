Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: One of the most successful movies, rather love story of the modern cinema Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring the big guns of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, turned 24 on Sunday.Also Read - Baba Ramdev Launches Scathing Attack On Bollywood | This Is What He Said

To celebrate the occasion, film's director Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram which he captioned, "Time flies…but kuch kuch hota hai will always remain special to my heart. My first film!!! Made with my best people, best team and the best energies around…thank you for still making it 'pop' in pop culture even 24 years down the line and keeping it 'cool' Gratitude always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan also shared some glimpses from the Romantic Musical.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had Bhaijaan Salman Khan in a friendly appearance. No wonder the movie was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Soon after Karan Johar shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with comments and emoticons.

“I saw this movie many times just like 100 times.n I love it my fvrt all the time,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Our childhood is incomplete with out this masterpiece…. Congratulations.”

“Evergreen movie! You still want to watch even watching many times. So one can imagine how good the movie is,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s action thriller film ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and south director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.

Rani, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Mrs Chhaterjee vs Norway’.

Kajol will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer ‘Salaam Venky’ and in a web series ‘The Good Wife’.

(With agency inputs)