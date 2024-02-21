Home

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Twin For The Win in All-Black, Nostalgic Fans Say ‘Please Cast Our Rahul And Tina Together’

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who twinned in all-black. posed for the pictures at the red carpet. Nostalgic fans want them to sign a film together - Watch viral video!

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards are one of the most prominent award shows that celebrate outstanding achievements in acting and film each year. Many singers and entertainers have won the prestigious title throughout the years, captivating millions of fans with their performances. Several glimpses of the stars that walked the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 red carpet caught our attention. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, the legendary on-screen couple, were the first to arrive. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘ duo twinned in black and posed for pictures together.

Rani Mukerji exuded elegance in a black chiffon sari teamed with a sequined blouse. She accessorised her look with diamond danglers and her hair fell beautifully on her shoulder. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, looked handsome as ever in a black suit. King Khan approached Rani and they happily posed for the pictures. The popular duo also exchanged warm hugs and kisses before making a stop on the red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan – Rani Mukerji at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s red carpet video went viral on social media. Their fans dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Uff they r still so gorgeous together 😍🔥 They need to come back together for a film 😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “I really miss them. Plz come back together once again. ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third person wrote, “Jodi no 1 hai or humesha rahega ❤️😍(sic).” Several users manifested SRK and Rani to star in a movie together like old times and wrote, “Please cast them together just manifesting.”

Fascinatingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji surprised fans during special Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screenings last year. In 2023, the film’s 25 years came to an end. Shah Rukh was seen holding Rani’s saree’s pallu to prevent it from being trampled or letting it get dirty in the viral video.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a fantastic 2023, releasing three hit films – Jawan, Dunki, and Pathaan. The actor’s upcoming film is King, an action-packed thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. He is also working on Tiger vs. Pathaan and now Pathaan 2 has also been confirmed! In the meanwhile, it has been revealed that Rani Mukerji, who last appeared in Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway would be featured in the Mardaani 2 sequel. The movie will shortly begin production this year.

