Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rinku Singh break the internet with epic crossover photo, fans say ‘Energetic trio’
Social media lit up after a fun photo featuring cricketer Rinku Singh with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh made its way online. The unusual trio in one frame quickly drew attention and sent fans into a frenzy.
See the picture here of epic cross-over between Rinku Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh
View this post on Instagram
*This copy is getting updated*.
